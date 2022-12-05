Hogwarts Legacy Video Features Beautiful Music & Glimpses of Gameplay

Image via Warner Bros. Games

The music of Hogwarts Legacy certainly feels worthy of the legacy of the Harry Potter films.

Warner Bros. Games released a new video related to the upcoming Wizarding World game Hogwarts Legacy.

This time around, the focus isn’t much on the gameplay, but on the music. We get to listen to the “Overture to the Unwritten,” featuring a 54 piece Orchestra and Choir with members from the University of Utah, BYU, Salt Lake Symphony Orchestra, and Local Studio Musicians. The video also features well-known recording artists Nicole Pinnell, Nicole Klossner, Ryan Shupe, Abe Kaelin, Bart Olson, John Knudsen, and Dune Moss.

On top of the music, the video is also interspersed with a few glimpses of the game itself, showing environments and characters in action.

You can watch it below.

Hogwarts Legacy is coming on February 10, 2023 (following a recent delay) for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Just recently, we saw more of the game in an extensive gameplay showcase. It was mostly set within the school itself, providing a look at the classes, common facilities, the combat system, and even the deep character creation. We also saw the surrounding open world in a sweet ASMR video a few days ago.

The developers promised to focus the next showcases on the outside world, so we’re going to see more about the world outside of Hogwarts. Yet, we don’t yet know when that will be aired just yet.

Of course, you can expect full coverage of the next livestream when it happens here on Twinfinite.