New Blue Protocol Trailer Introduces the Game in English

Blue Protocol is coming to the west, and you can see what it offers in a new trailer.

Amazon Games revealed a new trailer of the upcoming anime-style MMORPG Blue Protocol.

The trailer provides an extensive overview of the game in English as the publisher prepares for the western release coming next year.

We take a look at the story that puts you in the boots of an amnesiac hero, the characters that we’ll meet, and the monsters that we’ll fight.

We hear about the action combat and the five classes, which are the Blade Warden, Twin Striker, Keen Strider, Spell Weaver, and Foe Breaker. For unfathomable reasons Amazon decided to change names have been changed from the ones originally decided by Bandai Namco (Aegis FIghter, Twin Striker, Blast Archer, Spell Caster, and Heavy Smasher) despite the fact that they were already in English and arguably cooler.

Character customization is another big element, even if the trailer focuses more on the outfits, while Blue Protocol has a very deep character creation system that lets you pretty much design your own anime hero among a ton of options, which hopefully will pass Amazon’s localization unscathed.

We also see group gameplay and even raids against massive monsters. You can enjoy the trailer below.

Blue Protocol will release in Japan in early 2023, while western gamers will have to wait for the second half of the year. It’s coming for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it’s an up-and-coming MMORPG that was announced all the way back in 2019 and it quickly captured the imagination of many due to its beautiful graphics, great character design and customization, charming world, and fast action combat.

It’s developed by a team named Project Blue Sky, which is a joint initiative of Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Two beta tests have already been hosted for the Japanese audience and another is coming. Betas dedicated to the western audience should also be on the horizon.