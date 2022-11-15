Blue Protocol Gets Release Window & Network Test Details; News for the West Coming at The Game Awards

Image via Bandai Namco

Plenty of gameplay of Blue Protocol was shared alongside network test and release details.

Today Bandai Namco hosted a massive livestream dedicated to its upcoming MMORPG Blue Protocol, and it came heavy with content and reveals.

First of all, we get the details of the previously teased network test, which will be hosted between Jan. 14, 2023, and Jan 16, 2023.

50,000 applicants will be selected via lottery, and they will be recruited until Dec. 13 at 11:00 Japan time.

Those who have a Bandai Namco id can apply here. Living in Japan is a requirement, but usually, there are ways around that.

We also learn that the planned release date is early 2023 (shortly after the network test), but we don’t know whether this will apply to the west as well or we’ll have to wait longer. The theme song will be composed by Hiroyuki Sawano.

While no news for the west was announced today, we learn that news will be provided at The Game Awards on December 8, so we haven’t been completely ignored.

A new trailer was also showcased, presenting the cast of characters who will appear in the story, you can watch it below.

We also get plenty of new gameplay and information.

Below you can see gameplay from the playable classes of the game, Aegis Fighter, Twin Striker, Blast Archer, Spell caster, and a brand new class that will be available in the Network Test, the Heavy Smasher.

New presets and options have been showcased for character creation, which you can see below.

New accessories were showcased in the images below.

Here’s a brand new character progression menu, alongside your character UI.

Next, is a look at the new training dummies that let you test your damage output.

New mounts are also being implemented.

We get to see the way you can move the elements of the user interface around on the screen.

The game will have an advanced photo mode, and you can see what it looks like below, including how you can use it to customize your Adventurer Card (basically your in-game profile).

More footage shows the new social system for adding friends and the like.

The char system has been overhauled.

The developers also changed the way you interact with crafting stations or NPCs so that it’s prioritized over selecting other players.

The new inventory and storage system has been showcased. Items can stack in storage up to 999 units.

Achievements have been implemented, and you can see a screenshot of the menu below.

DualShock and Xbox controller support is available, as you can see below.

Lastly, we learn that a new livestream will happen in December, showing fishing, while the benchmark software is being worked on and has been confirmed.

If you’re unfamiliar with Blue Protocol, it’s an up-and-coming MMORPG for PC that was announced all the way back in 2019 and is developed by a team named Project Blue Sky, which is a joint initiative of Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. It already had two beta tests, but following the second the developers went completely quiet since August last year, prompting fans to wonder what had happened.

Today we learned that the development team has been hard at work all this time, and the game looks even more promising as a result. Of course, you can expect us to follow this closely here at Twinfinite, and provide you with all the relevant details that will be shared in the future.