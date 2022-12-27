The best ones at no cost.

The PlayStation Store is full of themes for you to customize your PS4 with. Here are the best free PS4 themes of all time.

If you’re interested in more PS4 themes, check out our list of the flat out best PS4 themes as well as the best dynamic PS4 themes.

Here Are the Best PS4 Themes Available for Free

God Eater Series Theme

With God Eater 3 released recently, now’s a good time to deck out your PS4 with a series theme. Check it out here.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Fiery Return Theme

Spyro looks better than ever in this dynamic theme. Check it out here.

The Last of Us Part II Burning Theme

We still don’t have a release date for The Last of Us Part II, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start repping the game already with this free theme. Check it out here.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Theme

The Witcher series might be over, but Thronebreaker proves there are still more adventures to be had. Check out the theme here. It’s free and one of the best free PS4 themes.

Destiny Theme

You can get this theme for free. What a steal for Destiny fans! Check it out here.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Geralt vs Monsters Theme

This is one of the better themes on the PS4 right now. It’s free and one of the best free PS4 themes. Check it out here.

Life Is Strange Theme

Add a touch of Life Is Strange to your PS4 dashboard with this theme, featuring Max’s journal. Check it out here.

Ratchet and Clank Promo Theme

Celebrate a classic PlayStation series with this cool and simple theme. Check it out here.

Final Fantasy XIV Heavensward Theme

The castle in the distance looks really serene, and this is a must-have theme for FFXIV fans. Check it out here.

Dragon Quest XI Party Theme

Dragon Quest XI was one of the best JRPGs released last year, and this theme shows off the game’s cast. Check it out here.

Tearaway Unfolded- The Gopher Show! Dynamic Theme

Tearaway splashes onto your PS4 dashboard with a cute, pastel color palette. Check it out here.

Until Dawn Theme

This Until Dawn theme looks super creepy and foreboding. Perfect for Halloween. Check it out here.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Geralt and Ciri Theme

This is, hands down, the best and my favorite theme on the PS4. Complete with soothing music and really pretty character artwork, this is another must-have PS4 theme for owners. Check it out here.

Journey Theme

Journey is one of the most memorable games on the PS3 and PS4. This theme is also very pretty. Check it out here.

PlayStation 20th Anniversary Theme

Miss the classic PS1 chime? This theme should ease your nostalgic mind. Check it out here.

Paper Sculpture Theme

The Paper Sculpture theme is simple, but it comes with soothing music and a lovely boat in the background. Check it out here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Launch Dynamic Theme

It’s rare to get a dynamic PS4 theme for completely free, but here we are. Check it out here.

The Playroom AR Bots Theme

The AR bots are really cute, and one can never get enough of them. Check it out here.

Nioh Yokai Static Theme

Nioh has just been released into the wild, and PS Plus members can celebrate its launch with this neat Yokai theme. Check it out here.

Tales of Berseria Complete Cast Theme

Tales of Berseria is easily one of the best entries in the long-running franchise, and this theme looks pretty darn cool too. Check it out here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Theme

This theme might be static, but it rotates through the portrait art for the different characters. Check it out here.

Watch Dogs Marcus Theme

Can’t get enough of Ubisoft’s colorful rendition of San Franciso? Maybe this Watch Dogs 2 theme will help with that. It’s free and one of the best free PS4 themes. Check it out here.

Dishonored 2 Karnaca Theme

Karnaca is a beautiful seaside location in Dishonored 2. Check it out here.

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition Dynamic Theme

Sometimes simplicity is the best, and this Dear Esther theme really epitomizes that idea. Check it out here.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Theme

PS Plus members can enjoy a little creepiness on their dashboards with this new Resident Evil theme. Check it out here.

Everybody’s Golf Dynamic Theme

With the launch of Everybody’s Golf on PS4, players will also be able to download a free dynamic theme to customize their dashboards with. Check it out here.

RiME Dynamic Theme

Whether you loved it or hated it, there’s no denying that RiME is one of the most gorgeous games to release this year, and you can snag a dynamic theme for free. Check it out here.

Crash Bandicoot Dynamic Theme

Everyone’s favorite bandicoot is back, and you can get a free dynamic theme by downloading the game’s launch pack. Check it out here.

Far Cry 5 Dynamic Theme

Far Cry 5 won’t be releasing till early next year, but try to curb your hype by downloading the free dynamic theme on the PS4. Check it out here.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game – Geralt and Ciri Theme

The PS4 is stacked with quite a few Witcher-related themes, and a new Gwent one has just been added. Check it out here.

Unravel Two Theme

Yarny’s back with a new theme and a new blue friend. Check it out here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombie Celebration Theme

If you’re a fan of Call of Duty’s Zombies mode, check out this static theme. It’s simple, yet sufficiently creepy. Check it out here.

Yakuza 0 Theme

Yakuza 0’s PS4 theme looks really badass with its black, white, and grey aesthetic. Check it out here.

Dark Souls III Transitory Lands Theme

The Dark Souls series might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t continue to revel in its morbid beauty with this theme. Check it out here.

Payday 2: The Most Wanted Theme

Another fantastic static theme that makes use of dark striking colors to pretty up your dashboard. Check it out here.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings with it a excellent looking theme to deck out your PS4 with, ancient greek style.

Infinite Warfare

Although not everyone’s favorite, Infinite Warfare’s theme is certainly striking and worth downloading.

Warframe

Warframe continues to get more popular, and if you’re jumping into the action, you can have a theme to match your new hobby.

Horizon Zero Dawn Anniversary Theme

Horizon Zero Dawn has quickly become one of the most popular exclusive games you can get on the PS4. Check out the anniversary theme here.

Final Fantasy XII Eruyt Village Theme

For all the FFXII fans out there, this Eruyt Village theme should look pretty nice on your dashboard.

Tetris Effect Metamorphosis Theme

Tetris Effect is a beautiful game with some fantastic music. One of the best songs in the game, Metamorphosis, which is also the final level in the game, now has its own theme.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Holiday Dynamic Theme

Sekiro is a beautiful game and you can marvel at a variety of scenes from the game, set to the the stunning score. You can download the theme here.

Mortal Kombat 11 – Community Art Theme

Mortal Kombat 11 embraced color more than previous games in the series and a new theme has been released, with the art being designed by community artist BossLogic.

Spirit of the North Theme

Spirit of the North’s theme is a beautiful mix of mysterious foxes, different shades of blue, and a variety of woodland scenes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Going Dark Launch Theme

This theme is quite simple, just pairing the iconic Call of Duty blue sensor wave with the moody music you might hear in the menus. You can download it here.

That does it for our list of the best free PS4 themes you can get right now! Go out there and make your UI look fly, everybody!