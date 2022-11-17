Wild Hearts Aims to Innovate the Monster Hunter Formula With Karakuri Gadgets in New Trailer

Screenshot via Electronic Arts

Today Electronic Arts released a new gameplay trailer of the upcoming monster-hunting game Wild Hearts.

The trailer focuses on the Karakuri, sophisticated gadgets created by lost technology which are able to change shape and function to give the player the upper hand in the game.

We see how they can be used to set a wide variety of traps for the “Kemono” (which is what the monsters are known as in the game), but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

The Karakuri can also be used to travel and traverse. The most basic use appears to be the creation of a pillar that can be climbed to gain the high ground, but we also see the ability to fly with some sort of helicopter, and even what appears to be a speedy monocycle that can help the player cover large distances quickly.

There are also warmachine forms like large ballistas and cannons, and even explosive mines.

Further interesting uses include turning into full-fledged harvesters, or even mechanical beasts you can use to train.

Toward the end of the trailer, we get to see how a Karakuri can be used as some sort of navigational beacon.

Last, but not least, we get a glimpse of multiplayer, and the promise of a new trailer coming on Dec. 8 at The Game Awards.

You can watch the trailer below and take a look at our hands-on preview.

Wild Hearts releases on Feb. 17, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.