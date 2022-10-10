Wild Hearts’ Multiplayer Features Drop-In Co-Op & Dynamic Difficulty Scaling

Last week, EA and Koei Tecmo showed off some official gameplay for their upcoming hunting game Wild Hearts, impressing many with their unique-looking monsters and the epic scale of the combat. One of the most interesting parts of the reveal for a lot of fans, though, is that the game will indeed be multiplayer.

Together, you and your friends, or randoms, can hunt and try and slay these mythical beasts using your created characters in a variety of fun ways. The nice part is that you won’t even need to set up sessions, as you can just drop in and start fighting at any point.

It is important to note that if you join one of your friend’s game to help them complete their story, it won’t magically complete for you. On top of this, as soon as you join another player’s Wild Hearts campaign, the enemies will immediately scale accordingly, thanks to its dynamic difficulty setting. That means the more friends you have, the more powerful and challenging the hunt will be.

On the plus side, this means that anyone playing the game in single-player won’t have to worry about missing out on encounters due to high difficulty that requires you have other players present.

Wild Hearts is coming out on Feb. 17, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Origin, Steam, and Epic Game Store). For more info on the game, be sure to search Twinfinite, as we’ve got an official hands-on preview, news on story length, and much more.

