New Hunting Game Wild Hearts Announced by Koei Tecmo & Electronic Arts

Image Source; EA/Koei Tecmo

Today Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo announced a partnership for the release of a new hunting action game named Wild Hearts.

The game will release on February 17, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and Epic Game Store.

Today we get to see a trailer and a gallery of screenshots, but an extended gameplay reveal is coming October 5.

The game wears its Japanese inspiration on the sleeve with a world inspired by feudal Japan named Azuma. Even the beasts you’re going to hunt are named “Kemono” which literally means “beast” in Japanese.

It’s developed by Omega Force, Koei Tecmo’s brand known for the Warriors franchise. That being said, you’d be wrong if you thought this is their first experience in the hunting genre. Omega Force started with it all the way back in 2013 with Toukiden: The Age of Demons, followed by Tiukiden 2 in 2016.

Wild Hearts feature unique crafting mechanics focusing on machines named Karakuri, sophisticated machines fruit of ancient technology,

Three-player co-op will be supported alongside cross-play on all platforms.

The game will feature full voice overs in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish and it’ll be priced at $69.99.

Image Source; EA/Koei Tecmo

The press release included a comment by Koei Tecmo executive vice president Yosuke Hayashi:

“WILD HEARTS opens up a vibrant fantasy world to players that’s as untamed as it is beautiful. With WILD HEARTS, not only did we want to showcase the evolution, infusion and real threat caused by Kemono, but we also wanted to create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast hunting game. We have placed great care in designing our Karakuri to fit within the combat, and we’re excited for players to use these powerful mechanisms to fight giant beasts and traverse the world.”

EA’s Global Brand Vice President Stuart Lang also commented: