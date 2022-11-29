What the Secret Menu Item Is in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Victory Road path of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet requires players to collect Gym Badges by defeating eight Gym Leaders. Each establishment features a testing phase before the main battle, where you can participate in fun minigames. But, when trainers start the challenge of Medali Gym, they may have difficulty completing this specific task since it involves an intricate puzzle. To help with this test, we’ll explain what the secret menu item is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Is the Secret Menu Item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

When players enter the Medali Gym in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the receptionist will give them an assignment of “ordering a special secret menu item” at Treasure Eatery. At this point, you can talk to this NPC to begin the test:

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You’ll need to choose the following dishes to order the special secret menu item:

Grilled rice balls

Medium serving

Extra crispy, Fire Blast style

Lemon

After players input these selections, the Treasure Eatery chef will prep their order, completing the Gym Test. Then, you can start the battle against the Gym Leader, Larry, who has a team of Normal-type Pokemon. It’s recommended to equip Level 35 to 36 team members in your party to defeat the opposing side.

To earn the Medali Gym Badge, you must knock out three Pokemon: Komala, Dundunsparce, and Staraptor. If you need help with this challenge, you can check out our how to beat Medali Gym Leader guide.

Now that you know what the secret menu item is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can complete the test. Before you go, you can learn about other Gyms, including the Cortondo Gym, Artazon Gym, and Montenevera Gym. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to see additional Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content.

Related Posts