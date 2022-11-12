The Psyker: Psykinetic Shows New Ways to Burn the (Other) Heretics in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Trailer

Screenshot via Fatshark

Today Fatshark released another trailer of the grimdark version of Warhammer Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

The trailer focuses on the Psyker: Psykinetic, one of the playable classes in the game, who appears to be very proficient in psychic flames and lightning bolts.

What makes the class interesting is certainly the lore behind it, which is pretty much a focal point in the Warhammer 40,000 settings.

Psychic powers are seen in the Empire as several steps too close to the power of chaos, which means that Psychers are at the same time reviled and hunted, but also harnessed when they’re useful and can be at least somewhat controlled.

This contrast becomes extreme when we talk about Space Marine librarians, and it’s not surprising that in multiple Warhammer 40,000 stories (including in relevant games) the Psyker who got too close to the flame ends up being the traitor and heretic.

Yet, this isn’t the problem in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide this isn’t a massive problem, since the game isn’t about prodfund stories of inner conflict, as much as it’s about burning, frying, and otherwise exploding enemies. This is common to the previously revealed classes, the the Preacher: Zealot, the Veteran: Sharpshooter, and the Ogryn:Skullbreaker.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on November 30, 2022.