The Callisto Protocol Live Action Trailer Is as Terrifying as You’d Expect

Today Striking Distance Studios and Krafton released the live-action trailer of its upcoming survival horror game The Callisto Protocol.

The trailer showcases protagonist Jacob Lee played by Transformers star Josh Duhamel, as he explores the Black Iron prison, discovering how the other inmates have been horribly mutated.

It’s certainly a good glimpse into the game’s themes, which definitely lean into the gore, brutality, and mutation to elicit a sense of disgust and uneasiness, contrasting with a sense of overwhelming tension to set the atmosphere.

You can see what I mean by taking a look at the trailer below.

The Callisto Protocol releases on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on December 2, 2022.

If you’re not familiar with the game, it’s directed by Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield, and the legacy of the defunct studio Visceral Games certainly feels like it’s alive and well.

With Dead Space itself returning in January, fans of the Survival Horror genre certainly seem to be in for a good (and terrifying) time. Of course, it’ll be interesting to see if The Callisto Protocol will be able to surpass its own legacy, but what we have seen so far certainly looks extremely promising.