New Sea of Stars Video Reveals Locks Gameplay Mechanic

Image via Sabotage Studio

In Sea of Stars, you can beak an enemy’s “locks” to weaken or nullify their special attacks.

Sea of Stars developer Sabotage Studio released another of its usual videos of its upcoming pixel-art RPG.

Today we get to see an interesting combat gameplay mechanic that adds depts to the game’s turn-based battles.

Enemies that can unleash spells or special skills will have a series of “locks” above them alongside a turn counter.

A lock is basically an icon indicating a damage type, and hitting the enemy with that damage type will break that specific lock.

For every lock you break before the turn counter drops to zero, the special attack will be weakened. Breaking all the locks will cancel the whole attack.

You can see how it woks below.

The charming and highly-anticipated RPG inspired by JRPGs is coming to PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game was supposed to be released this year during the Holiday season, but will instead launch in 2023 following a recent delay. At the moment, a firm release date has not been announced.

The game is a prequel set in the universe of the developer’s The Messenger. itvhas been funded with a very successful Kickstarter campaign and will even feature music by acclaimed Japanese composer Yasunori Mitsuda.