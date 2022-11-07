River City Girls 2 Unveils Fierce Breakdancer Provie With New Trailer

Provie is ready to kick the bad guys into next week in River City Girls 2.

Today WayForward released a brand-new gameplay trailer of its upcoming beat ’em up River City Girls 2.

We get to take a look at another of the new playable characters that were introduced back in September.

The new girl is Provie, a breakdancer looking for her best friend Kris who may have been kidnapped by the bad guys.

Her backstory may not be as interesting as the previously-revealed Marian, who used to be the damsel in distress of the Final Fight series and ended up deciding that she’s better off saving herself, got jacked, and beats up the Yakuza on her own, but she certainly has an intriguing fighting style based on breakdance movies.

You can see how she fights in the trailer below.

River City Girls 2, which has recently been delayed, will now launch in Q4 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, it’s the latest installment of the popular Kunio-Kun franchise which debuted with Nekketsu Koha Kunio-kun in 1986 in the Japanese arcades.

Since then, there have been a gazillion of sequels and spin-offs from a variety of developers, including the recent River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, which is available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.