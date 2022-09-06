River City Girls 2 Shows Old & New Characters and Gameplay in New Trailer

A new trailer of River City Girls shows heroines Misako and Kyoko, their boyfriends, Kunio and Riki, and new charactrs Provie and Marian.

Today Arc System Works released a new trailer of Wayforward’s upcoming beat’em up River City Girls.

The trailer is as stylish as you expect, and it introduces the playable cast of the game, starting from heroines Misako and Kyoko and their boyfriends, Kunio and Riki, on top of the recently-revealed Provie and Marian.

You’ll be able to play with four of them at any given time thanks to River City Girls 2’s recently announced 4-player co-op mode.

You can check it out below.

The game, which has recently been delayed, will now launch in Q4 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, it’s the latest installment of the popular Kunio-Kun franchise which debuted with Nekketsu Koha Kunio-kun in 1986 in the Japanese arcades.

Since then, there has been a gazillion of sequels and spin-offs from a variety of developers, including the recent River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, which is available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.