River City Girls 2 Delayed

Wayforward announced that its upcoming beat ’em up game River City Girls 2 has been delayed to sometime after the summer.

The game was supposed to release in summer 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, but it won’t happen.

A specific timing for the release was not announced besides “sometime after” the original release date, so we’ll have to wait for an update on this.

The reason is the usual, to ensure “the most polished experience possible.” Basically, the game needed some more time in the oven.

You can check the announcement out below, also including the cover art, which looks lovely.

River City update! To ensure the most polished experience possible, River City Girls 2 will be launching in North America sometime after its originally expected late summer 2022 release window. Please stay tuned for a new release date. For now, please check out the cover art! pic.twitter.com/vYyM0h8JrY — WayForward (@WayForward) August 9, 2022

River City Girls 2 is the sequel to River City Girls, which was originally released in 2019 and proved quite popular among the fans.

The game is the latest installment of the popular Kunio-Kun franchise which debuted with Nekketsu Koha Kunio-kun in 1986 in the Japanese arcades.

Since then, there has been a gazillion of sequels and spin-offs from a variety of developers, including the recent River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, which is available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Obviously, that’s a very different game, with a very different art style and setting, but it may keep you busy while we wait for a new release date and eventually the launch of River City Girls 2.