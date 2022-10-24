Former Double Dragon Damsel in Distress Marian Shows Her Abs of Steel Into River City Girls 2 Trailer

Image via WayForward

Today WayForward released a brand-new gameplay trailer of its upcoming beat ’em up River City Girls 2.

This time around, the trailer is fully dedicated to one of the new playable characters introduced for the game last month, Marian.

What makes Marian rather special, is that she’s supposed to be the same Marian from Double Dragon and Billy Lee’s girlfriend, precisely the one who gets kidnapped all the time.

Apparently, she decided that she was tired to wait to be rescued and she got gu… ahem, buffed up to rescue herself.

Now she’s equipped with “hard-hitting grapples, brutal boxing techniques, and abs of steel” and she helping Misako and Kyoko take back River City.

You can check the trailer out below.

The game, which has recently been delayed, will now launch in Q4 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

If you’re unfamiliar with it, it’s the latest installment of the popular Kunio-Kun franchise which debuted with Nekketsu Koha Kunio-kun in 1986 in the Japanese arcades.

Since then, there has been a gazillion of sequels and spin-offs from a variety of developers, including the recent River City Saga: Three Kingdoms, which is available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.