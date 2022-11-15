Rainbow Six Siege X Nier Crossover Revealed as Square Enix Keeps Putting 2B in Every Game Ever Made

Nier and 2B costimes are set to appear in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Today Ubisoft and Square Enix announced another collaboration crossover coming to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, and it was perhaps inevitable.

The first part of the crossover is with NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, featuring a costume for Maverick portraying the game’s protagonist, ornate guns, and even Grimoire Weiss.

Yet, that’s not all, the end of the trailer shows the unmistakable boots of 2B from NieR: Automata, indicating that her own costume is likely to come soon. Ubisoft mentions that it’ll be revealed during the panel that will showcase the new season on Monday, Nov. 21. It’ll be the fourth season of the game’s seventh year in operation.

This is just the latest of a gazillion crossovers in which the characters from the NieR series have appeared in basically every genre of games, from shooters like PUBG to fighting games like SoulCalibur VI, or a myriad of mobile games, without counting the dedicated storyline in Final Fantasy XIV.

Of course, this showcases the cult popularity achieved by YoRHa 2B and the rest of the cast, who have appeared in games well beyond the scope of those published by Square Enix itself.

It also looks like the Japanese publisher isn’t going to stop milking them any time soon. I guess that comes with the territory of being popular and having a great character design.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The game has been extremely successful as of late, consistently appearing within Ubisoft’s financial statements as a driver of revenue and engagement. Specifically, during the past fiscal quarter, the company reported that Rainbow Six Siege saw double-digit year-on-year topline growth with increased player engagement and record daily average revenue per user.

For a game that is approaching its eighth birthday, that’s certainly not a result one can scoff at, so it’s not surprising that Ubisoft keeps supporting it.