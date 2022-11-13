Rainbow Six Siege Trailer Teases Ghosteyes Squad & New Season Reveal

Sam Fisher, Caveira, and their squad mates are not afraid of getting their hands dirty.

Today Ubisoft released a new trailer for its popular tactical shooter Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

This time around, we get to see a tease of one of the squads that are being formed among the operators in the game to focus on its narrative aspects.

Ghosteyes Squad includes stealthy operators who don’t mind getting their hands dirty, like Caveira or Zero.

We also get a tease of the brand-new season reveal. That’s going to be announced during the usual livestream which is going to be aired on Nov. 21. This will be the fourth season of year seven, following the previous operation “Brutal Swarm”. We already know that the season will feature an operator from Colombia and the new reputation system.

Of course, you can expect coverage here on Twinfinite as soon as the new season is announced, but for now, you can enjoy the trailer below.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The game has been extremely successful as of late, consistently figuring within Ubisoft’s financial statements as a driver of revenue and engagement. Specifically, during the past fiscal quarter, the company reported that Rainbow Six Siege saw double-digit year-on-year topline growth with increased player engagement and record daily average revenue per user.

For a game that is nearly eight years old, that’s certainly not a result one can scoff at, so it’s not surprising that Ubisoft keeps supporting it.