Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Main Theme Music Is Even Better With Cute Japanese Mascots

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly invade the real world to celebrate the release of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Today The Pokemon Company celebrated the release of the brand new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with a cute video.

The video, coming from the popular Japanese official Pokemon Kids TV channel features the “Main Theme” music of the game, but paired with the traditional and super-cute mascots Japan is famous for.

Of course, we get to see the three brand-new starter Pokemon in action, the grass-based Sprigatito, the fire-based Fuecoco, and the water-based Quaxly.

The scene is set in a cute village obviously representing the Paldea region featured in the game.

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly aren’t the only new Pokemon that have been included in Scarlet and Violet, and they come side by side with equally cute new entries like the adorable piggy Lechonk, the lemur-like Grafaiai, the deceptive Bellibolt, the ghost dog Greavard, the worm-like Wiglett, and many more.

Basically, if you like cute, you can’t go wrong with this game, which also comes with plenty of new features like the open world (at least for a mainline game), the Let’s Go! auto battle, Terastallization, photo mode, and picnics.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.