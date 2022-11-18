Twitch Celebrates Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Release With Super-Cute Lechonk Emote

Image via Twitch

You can now spam Lechonk in Twitch chat to celebrate Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

With today’s release of the highly-anticipated Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, popular streaming platform Twitch is celebrating in a special way.

As announced earlier this morning on Twitter, the platform has implemented a special emote portraying the game’s new piggie Pokemon Lechonk.

This follows a tease from a few days ago, in which it was asked whether it’d be cool to have such a thing done. Looks like it was indeed considered cool, and the emote is already active. All you need to do to use it is to type “Lechonk” in chat.

You can see what the emote looks like below.

We know you could have never seen this coming but we made a Lechonk emote for you to enjoy.



Just type "Lechonk" in chat to use. pic.twitter.com/qQkQ4LbpWm — Twitch (@Twitch) November 18, 2022

Lechnonk was announced back in August and it immediately acquired a high meme value among the community. It has even been immortalized into a super-cute piggy bank form.

It definitely isn’t the only new Pokemon that has been included in Scarlet and Violet, including equally cute new entries like the three new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, the lemur-like Grafaiai, the deceptive Bellibolt, the ghost dog Greavard, the worm-like Wiglett, and many more.

That being said, I think it’s fair to say that Lechonk has quickly become a fan-favorite, and it’s likely that seeing it spammed on Twitch chat will increase its popularity even further.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.