Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Get a Nov. 18 Release Date & Two New Gameplay Trailers
Yes, grab those Pokeballs! That’s right, today, The Pokemon Company debuted the second gameplay trailers for its upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles. Along with the new footage, we also received a concrete release date: Indeed, the game will launch on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, 2022.
While we had an inkling that the trailers would drop today thanks to a tease from the Japanese studio yesterday, it’s great to finally see the games in the flesh. Go ahead and check out the brand new trailers down below:
As you can see in the footage above, not only will these new sequels introduce a handful of new Pokemon, but fans will also get to explore an entirely new region, too.
Interestingly, we had some theories of our own regarding what to expect from today’s reveal, and overall, we’re over the moon to finally see a confirmed release date for the much-anticipated sequel.
Indeed, it’s been a big year for Poke fans as Pokemon Arceus, the preceding entry in the series, only launched back in January of this year to mostly positive critical acclaim and chart-topping sales.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18, 2022.
But what say you, though? Are you excited for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to drop? Or will you be giving ’em a wide berth? Give Pikachu a hug in the usual place below and let us know.
- Junichi Masuda Named Chief Creative Fellow of The Pokemon Company
- 5 Things to Expect From the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trailer on June 1
- A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trailer Is Coming Tomorrow
- Pokemon GO Fest Seattle Tickets Are Available Today, More Event Details Revealed
- New Pokemon GO Trailer Teases Ultra Beast Debut