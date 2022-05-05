5 Things to Expect From the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trailer on June 1

Tomorrow, the Pokemon Company will be broadcasting a new trailer for the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Since we don’t know a lot about these games at the moment, we’re looking forward to finding out as much information as possible. Here are five things to expect from the trailer that will air at 6:00 a.m. PDT on June 1.

New Pokemon

Since we already got our first look at the three new starter Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, it is very possible that we might be introduced to some other new Pokemon in this trailer. It is pretty likely that we’ll at least get a glimpse of a couple of the Pokemon that will be found in the first few routes of the game and find out their names and typings.

For example, in one of the first trailers for Sword and Shield, we saw some early route Pokemon such as Wooloo and Corviknight roaming around in the tall grass. We’d love to see some brand new designs in this trailer of Pokemon we’ll encounter early in the game.

It’s also possible that there will be at least one or two older Pokemon that get new regional variants, and they could introduce them in this trailer as well. Just like how Pokemon Sword and Shield gave us Galarian forms for Pokemon like Meowth, Ponyta, and Zigzagoon, we might see some of our favorites get new regional forms as well.

The Name of the Region

The region that we’ll be exploring in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a new place that we have never traveled to before. From everything we’ve seen from the first trailer, it looks like the region is based on real-life locations in Spain.

We can tell this from the type of architecture in the first trailer as it seems to be inspired by historical-Spanish architecture; additionally, there seem to be locations that are based on real-life landmarks such as the Sagrada Familia and the Plaza de Espana in Seville.

Even though we can tell that this new region we’ll be exploring is inspired by Spain, we still don’t know the name of it. It’s very likely that the new trailer will let us know what this new region is called, and perhaps it will have a Spanish-sounding ring to it.

New Gameplay Gimmick

All of the recent generations of Pokemon have featured a particular gimmick to spice up the turn-based combat gameplay.

In X and Y, Mega Evolutions were introduced to make battles more exciting. In Sun and Moon, Z-moves made their debut to add a new layer of strategy to battling. And in Sword and Shield, Dynamaxing was the new gimmick incorporated into the gameplay.

Surely, Scarlet and Violet will introduce their own brand new gimmick to make battles interesting. It’s pretty difficult to guess what this could possibly be, but we expect that whatever it is, we’ll see it in full action during the trailer.

Box Art and Legendary Pokemon

In nearly every generation, the box art depicted the legendary Pokemon that would be featured in each game: Gold/Silver had Ho-Oh and Lugia, Ruby/Sapphire had Groudon and Kyogre, Diamond/Pearl had Dialga and Palkia, Black/White had Reshiram and Zekrom, X/Y had Xerneas and Yveltal, Sun/Moon had Solgaleo and Lunala, and Sword/Shield had Zacian and Zamazenta.

We expect that the box art for Scarlet and Violet will also depict the two games’ main legendary Pokemon as well. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising if there is a tease for the two main legendary Pokemon in this generation at the end of the trailer that somehow ties into the plot. This may help players decide which version of the game they want to buy.

This is about the time of year when Pokemon gets a solid release date. Typically, the main games in the series tend to release in the second half of the year, specifically in November.

We fully anticipate that, at the very least, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer will close with a release window of the game launching sometime in mid to late November. It’s likely that the Pokemon Company already has a specific release date in mind and will choose to share it in this very trailer.

The mid to late Fridays in November are the 11th, 18th, and 25th, so these are potential release dates to keep in mind. Of course, The Pokemon Company could choose to change things up for these titles, and they could come at a completely different window. Still, we expect that the company will share when they plan to launch this next generation of Pokemon games in this trailer.

