10 PlayStation Gift Ideas for PS4 & PS5 Gamers in Your Life

With the holiday season approaching, it’s the perfect time to prepare your gift list for your family and friends. But, if someone in your life loves everything PlayStation, then you can explore this list of themed items they will enjoy. So, without further ado, here are 10 PlayStation gift ideas for PS4 and PS5 gamers.

3D Printed PlayStation Trophies

Image Source: 3DPrintLodge

The first item on the list is the 3D Printed PlayStation Trophies on Etsy. Every PlayStation user knows the thrill of earning trophies while playing various games, and now they can finally bring these exclusive items to life with this gift.

There are four different variations of these items: Platinum, 24k Gold, Chrome Silver, and Shiny Copper. Shiny Copper PlayStation trophies are standard achievements players can earn in a game, while Platinum is one of the rarest items of the community. On top of this, the Platinum trophy is the only product that illuminates the colors of the PlayStation buttons. You can also buy the whole set for $125.99 to gift them the entire collection.

Custom PlayStation Gamertag Light Sign

Image Source: Name Necklace

For online gamers, Name Necklace has a Custom PlayStation Gamertag Night Light Sign with a single or dual base. This product is an excellent choice for streamers since they can show off their gamertag while simultaneously personalizing their setup. Additionally, fellow players can immediately look up their gamertag on their console, which can help promote your loved one’s channel.

Even if someone isn’t a streamer, this sign is still great as a home decoration with a high-grade optical acrylic light that illuminates the entire slide. This product displays many colors, including red, green, purple, yellow, blue, teal, and white. However, this light can be dimmed to your liking when it’s time to sleep.

2022’s Best PlayStation Games

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

So far, 2022 has been a great time for gaming, especially for PS4 and PS5 users. As a result, there are plenty of games to choose from at the PlayStation Store or other retailers, like Target and Walmart. First, we have Horizon Forbidden West, the second installment of a thrilling futuristic narrative set in an apocalyptic world. Or, you can obtain the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for the adventurers in your life.

Last but not least is the newest God of War Ragnarok, a continuation of the compelling story between a father and son. If you aren’t familiar with this game, you can check out our review to better understand the concept.

PlayStation Character Heads T-Shirt

Image Source: PlayStation Gear

If someone in your life loves all the unique characters of the PlayStation universe, you can obtain the Character Icons T-Shirt from PlayStation Gear. This piece of apparel showcases several heroes from the past 25 years, such as Jak from Jak and Daxter and Aloy from the Horizon franchise. Furthermore, you can look at an alternate version of this t-shirt, which includes other PlayStation characters, like Joel from The Last of Us and Captain Qwark from the Ratchet and Clank series.

Keep in mind that these are limited edition items from the PlayStation Gear store, so try to get them while you can!

Kingdom Hearts PlayStation Disc Coasters

Image Source: PhoenixAppeal

Kingdom Hearts lovers will undoubtedly appreciate the Kingdom Hearts PlayStation disc coasters on Etsy. Each item features a high-quality acrylic material that is smooth to the touch, differing from the standard coasters that may not last as long.

This set of four includes replicated designs from the official discs of Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, and Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories. You can also check out more products from the Etsy seller, such as Final Fantasy and Persona 5 Coasters.

Sony PlayStation Sackboy Phone and Controller Holder

Image Source: Target

The Sackboy Controller Holder from Target is an adorable product with the beloved character of the Little Big Planet franchise. This item can also hold phones and is compatible with PS4, PS5, and even Xbox One controllers.

PlayStation controllers are one of the most essential accessories for the console, primarily because this is the only way you can actually play games. That said, it’s vital to keep these devices safe with holders that can reduce the risk of damage and help locate this item.

Besides this product, Amazon has a variety of holders, including a Call of Duty Ghost Controller Holder. This character is widely known in the gaming community for his fearsome personality and versatile combat skills in Modern Warfare 2. Therefore, if you have someone in your life who loves PlayStation and the Call of Duty series, this item is a great gift to purchase to show off their dedication to the series.

PlayStation White Controller Alarm Clock

Image Source: Amazon

While on the topic of controllers, Amazon has a unique alarm clock version of this PlayStation device. Once you purchase this item, your loved one can place this clock on their nightstand to get them ready for the next day.

Similar to the mechanics of Sony’s controller, users can press the buttons on the device to change the time and date. Moreover, they’ll receive a cord to power up the LCD display on the Touchpad component, making it easier to read from anywhere in the room.

PlayStation Plus Subscription

Image Source: PlayStation Blog

The latest PlayStation Plus subscription program provides players with a variety of games through the Premium, Extra, or Essential plans. The first tier is the Essential subscription ($9.99/month), which gives users access to online multiplayer, monthly games, the PlayStation Plus Collection, and cloud storage.

Then, you can take it a step further with the Extra plan ($14.99/month) for additional games, like Ubisoft + Classics (Assassin’s Creed series) and the Game Catalog (Ghost of Tsushima and Batman: Arkham Knight.) Lastly, the Premium PlayStation Plus subscription ($17.99/month) features all the core benefits of the service, like game trials and cloud streaming.

Those who want a PS Plus subscription can obtain it from the online PS Store, or purchase a gift card (PS Store credit) from a retailer. You can find these items in almost every store, but there are some for purchase on Amazon and other platforms.

Sony PlayStation Heat Change Mug

Image Source: GameStop

The Sony PlayStation Heat Change Mug from GameStop is a unique gift that transforms from black to the classic PlayStation Heritage logo. With this item, players can stay hydrated with a hot cup of coffee or tea while experiencing the immersive worlds of the PlayStation collection. Additionally, this cup can hold up to 18.6 fl oz, so users don’t have to refill it constantly.

PlayStation Neon Sign Wall Decor

Image Source: KingdomNeonArt

The PlayStation Neon Sign Wall Decor on Etsy is a handmade item featuring the illuminated designs of the console’s famous buttons. Every PS4 and PS5 player knows the struggle of putting down a game, and now they can express this feeling with the neon sign words “Just One More Game.”

When purchasing this product, you can select various colors, like Cold White, Pink, and Green. Then, there are different sizes, such as 16x5in and 31x10in. Lastly, the KingdomNeonArt shop has customized orders if you want to personalize the gift.

