Kingdom Hearts Gets 20th Anniversary Video: KH Dark Road’s Final Update Release Date Revealed

Square Enix has revealed the release date for the final story update to Kingdom Hearts Dark Road in a new video.

Kingdom Hearts celebrated its 20th anniversary back in March, and to celebrate, Square Enix put on an event in Japan this past April that showcased the series’ past and a bit of its future.

Months after promising that it’ll release a video celebrating the series, the official Kingdom Hearts YouTube account has finally did just that, with it primarily summarising the event from a few months ago.

The video shows notable contributors to the series giving speeches about what the games have meant to them throughout these 20 years. This includes people like series director Tetsuya Nomura and singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada. The clip also includes a montage of all the Kingdom Hearts entries with their release dates, showcasing all the games that have been released over the 20 years.

The video also gives a look at the audience’s reaction to the games that were announced during the event, Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, and most notably, Kingdom Hearts IV.

Finally, we get a brief new look at Kingdom Hearts Dark Road while also revealing that the app will be getting its long-promised final update on Aug. 26.

Kingdom Hearts Dark Road was released over two years ago, attached to Kingdom Hearts Union X, but unfortunately, the app ended its online service last year. The game was set to release its offline version, with its final story update included, back in September 2021 but was delayed to the winter of 2021-2022.

While that didn’t materialize either, the recap video confirms that Kingdom Hearts Dark Road’s final story update will be coming this very month, hopefully with no more delays in sight.

If you’re interested in checking out the full video recapping the event, it can be found below.

The Kingdom Hearts Union X Dark Road app is currently available for free on both iOS and Android.

