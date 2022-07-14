Horizon Forbidden West Wins Best Game at Develop: Star Award 2022; Full List of Winners Inside

Image source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Horizon Forbidden West has already managed to pick up an award for Best Game as well as Best Visual Art at this year’s Develop: Star Awards despite only releasing in February.

The award ceremony took place yesterday as part of Develop: Brighton which brings game developers and industry veterans together to network and learn from each other. The awards actually operate a little bit differently compared to many other similar events in the sense that the winner of each award is decided by developers.

This was clearly a huge win for Horizon developers Guerilla Games who reacted with jubilation to the news and took to Twitter to thank the industry panel and pay tribute to the developers they were up against.

WOW! An absolutely incredible honor! We are so thankful to @developconf for awarding Horizon Forbidden West with Best Game! 🌟



We were in fantastic company with our fellow finalists, congratulations to all ❤️ https://t.co/y9QDbQC8ae — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) July 13, 2022

Horizon Forbidden West was not the only PlayStation title to pick up big wins, with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart achieving an award in Best Technical innovation.

Other notable wins throughout the night went to Deathloop, winning the award for Best New IP. Life is Strange: True Colours won best narrative and the development team Sumo Digital, best known for their work on Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Forza Horizon 5, won two awards for Best Studio and Recruitment Star.

Check out the full list of winners from the night below.

Best Narrative: Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors Best Audio: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Best Creative Provider: d3t

d3t Best QA & Localisation Provider : Keywords Studios

: Keywords Studios Best Technical Innovation: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Best Visual Art: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Marketing Star: Media Molecule Live Services Team

Media Molecule Live Services Team Best Extended Reality Game: Resident Evil 4 VR

Resident Evil 4 VR Tomorrow’s Star: Charmie Kim

Charmie Kim Best Technology Provider: Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine Recruitment Star: Sumo Group

Sumo Group Best Mobile Game: LEGO Star Wars Battles

LEGO Star Wars Battles Diversity Star: Charu Desodt

Charu Desodt Best Original IP: DEATHLOOP

DEATHLOOP Best Game Design: Unpacking

Unpacking Publishing Star: Curve Games

Curve Games Best Game: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Best Micro Studio: Acid Nerve

Acid Nerve Best Studio: Sumo Digital

Sumo Digital The Develop Star Award: Dinga Bakaba – Arkane Lyon

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Guerilla Games’ acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn and once again stars Aloy as she travels to a distant land to unravel a new mystery while encountering old friends and new foes along the way. Our five-star review of Horizon Forbidden West can be found here.