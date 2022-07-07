Latest Horizon Forbidden West Update Brings VRR Support & 40FPS Mode

While some might be looking forward to the arrival of Horizon Call of The Mountain for the PlayStation VR2, the recently available new game plus option means that players can experience the engaging world of Horizon Forbidden West once again. That’s not all, the latest update for Horizon Forbidden West is adding more graphical features in the form of variable refresh rate support and a new Balanced visual mode.

The mode will run the game on the PS5 at 40 frames per second, in addition to the other options that are already available for Guerrilla Games’ latest, which includes High Refresh Rate for supported televisions that is also part of this new update.

Of course, it is not just the visual side of things that is getting more love. The 1.17 update also packs in many bug fixes and improvements for the game. Here are the full patch notes:

NEW FEATURES (PlayStation 5)

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and High Refresh Rate (HFR) support

VRR improves dynamic resolution scaling on 60Hz

VRR & HFR targets a refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz

New “Balanced” Graphics Mode introducing 40Hz for supported displays

KNOWN ISSUES

We are currently looking into several issues reported by the community. Please note that these issues are not yet fixed in this patch, but our teams are aware of them, and they’re being investigated.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the objective “Defeat Regalla” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Wings of the Ten” where the “Sunwings” might be missing during the objective “Override a Sunwing”.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “All That Remains” where the cinematic with Tilda after the gallery might not start.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where sometimes Dekka would be behind Hekarro’s throne during the objective “Talk to Dekka”.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Shadow in the West” where the objective “Kill Vezreh and His Machine” was not updating.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Gate Of The Vanquished” where the objective “Defeat Yarra/Drakka” was not updating.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Errand “Nights of Lights” where collecting the “Gizmo” earlier would block progress.

Fixed issues in Relic Ruin “The Stillsands” where the activity would be blocked.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the “Dreadwing” would remain cloaked when knocked down.

Fixed an issue where “Apex Clawstrider Hearts” would be placed in “Valuables to Sell” in the inventory

Weapons

Fixed an issue where “Elemental Arrows” from fully upgraded bows would destroy canisters instead of detonating them.

Fixed an issue where using “Elite Precision Arrows” with “Iriv’s Downfall” would not deal additional damage for enemies in “Brittle” state.

UI/UX

Updated text for selecting “Ultra Hard” difficulty to clarify that the setting cannot be changed.

Removed exclamation point icon when all skills have been unlocked and skill points are available.

Other