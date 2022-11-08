Nintendo Switch Has Sold-in 114.33 Million Units; Splatoon 3 Has Shipped 7.9 Million Units

Image via Nintendo

Nintendo released its financial results and an update about sales for the Nintendo Switch and its games.

Today Nintendo announced its quarterly financial results and published an update on the number of Switch units shipped worldwide since the console’s launch.

The data is updated as of September 30, 2021, when the latest fiscal quarter (which began on July 1) ended.

Specifically, the infographic below reveals exactly how many Nintendo Switch units have been shipped to retailers. 114.33 million units of the hybrid console have been shipped as of September 30, 2022. We also get to see software units, and figures for the venerable 3DS, but those haven’t been updated for a while.

Images via Nintendo

This means that the console has shipped 3.25 million units worldwide during the quarter (compared to 3.3 million PS5 units shipped by Sony in the same period. It’s interesting to see that PlayStation managed to basically match Nintendo’s shipments for the first quarter in a long while).

This marks a 15.0% drop in shipments year-on-year, mostly due to the semiconductor shortages, but Nintendo mentioned that sell-through to customers remained nearly consistent, at about 3.3 million units.

Looking at raw financial results for the first half of the year (Japanese companies usually opt for cumulative quarterly results instead of examining quarter by quarter), net sales actually increased by 5.2% year-on-year, while operating profit was essentially flat at +0.2% year-on-year.

Nintendo has also changed its forecast. It now plans to sell only 19 million Nintendo Switch unit during the full fiscal year that ends on March 31, compared to the 21 million predicted before.

Yet, the forecast for net sales has actually been increased by 3.1%.

Incidentally, Nintendo pledges to do its best to deliver as many Nintendo Switch units as possible ton consumers during the Holiday season by “continually working to front-load production and selecting appropriate transportation methods.”

We learn that during the past half of the year Splatoon 3 has shipped 7.9 million units, Nintendo Switch Sports has shipped 6.15 million units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has shipped 3.07 million units, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land has shipped 2.61 million units.

You can find the list of million sellers cumulatively in one of the tables below.

Incidentally, Nintendo announced a joint venture with DeNA today, on top of revealing a reorganization of its companies in Europe.

Basically, the various national entities under Nintendo will all be merged into Nintendo of Europe by August 2024.

Images via Nintendo

If you want to compare with historical data, you can read our article dedicated to the previous quarter, published in August.