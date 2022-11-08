DeNA Officially Becomes a Subsidiary of Nintendo to Assist With Nintendo Account Operations & Services

DeNA and Nintendo have partnered up in the past to produce mobile games such as Mario Kart Tour, and in this week’s financial callings, it was announced that Nintendo would establish a joint venture company with DeNA. With this agreement, DeNA will also officially become a specified subsidiary of Nintendo, further strengthening the partnership between both companies.

The reason for this partnership goes beyond just app and game development, and extends to Nintendo’s goals of enhancing the Nintendo Account experience for its members. According to the report, DeNA will be assisting with creating more services to strengthen Nintendo’s relationship with consumers.

“As part of this effort, Nintendo entered a business and capital alliance with DeNA in 2015 and has collaborated to develop and operate the new core system centered around Nintendo Account since then.



Based on the expertise accumulated over the seven plus years and the experience of co-developing multiple services based on Nintendo Account, Nintendo and DeNA will advance their partnership and establish a joint venture company. With the objective to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo’s business, the joint venture company will research and develop, as well as create value-added services to further reinforce Nintendo’s relationship with consumers.” Nintendo Financial Callings

On the games front, nothing is likely to change, but we’ll probably see more announcements and developments regarding the Nintendo mobile app itself and its membership services.

