PS5 Has Shipped 25 Million Units as of September 2022; PlayStation Plus & Network Users Decline YoY

The PS5 has passed 25 million units shipped, but PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Network are bleeding users.

Today Sony announced its financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2022, related to the period between July 1 and September 30, 2022, including an update on PS5 and PS4 shipments.

3.3 million PS5 units were purchased by retailers worldwide during the latest quarter, which means that as of September 30, 2022, the console has shipped 25 million units in its lifetime.

As of the previous quarter, Sony has stopped reporting PS4 unit sales, which means that those remain officially locked at the 117 million figure disclosed in May.

In the slides included in the gallery below, you can find a full overview of the performance of the Game & Network Services business (which includes both PlayStation and PlayStation Network), with all the relevant figures including software sales and more.

We learn that sales for the quarter significantly increased (up 12%) year-on-year, mostly due to the impact of foreign exchange rates partly offset by declining sales of third-party games.

Operating income significantly decreased (down 49%) year-on-year due to the increase in costs for software development, the recording of the expenses associated with the acquisitions of studios including Bungie, and the declining sales of third-party games. This was only partly offset by the decrease in losses for the sale of PS5 hardware, likely due to production cost cutting.

Additional documentation about the performance of Sony’s gaming business showcases that the grand total of PlayStation Plus subscribers was at 45.4 million as of September 30, while the PlayStation Network had 102 million monthly active users. Both numbers were down from the previous quarter and also year-on-year.

Speaking of Sony as a whole, both sales and operating income show improvement year-on-year, as you can see below.

If you’d like to compare with historical data, you can read our dedicated article about the previous financial results announced in July.