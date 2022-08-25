PS5 Prices Get Increased in EU, Japan, Australia & Other Markets Due to Inflation

Sony made an announcement via the PlayStation Blog today to state that effectively immediately, the recommended retail price for the PS5 has gone up in select regions. The company cites “high global inflation rates” and other economic challenges that have impacted consumers and created pressure on many other industries as a reason for this price increase.

The new prices are as follows:

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99

UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥60,478 yen (including tax) PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 yuan

Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $649.95

Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499

Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – CAD $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99



Sony has further stated that there will be no price increase in the US for the time being, and that they’re continuing to work on the stock supply situation so that it’ll be easier to actually purchase one. The affected regions are Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada, and the company has only provided the price changes for the select territories listed above.

It’s highly possible that we’ll see price increases for even more territories going forward as well, though that remains to be seen.

