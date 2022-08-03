Nintendo Switch Has Shipped 111.08 Million Units as Semiconductor Shortage Causes Drop Year-on-Year

Image source: Nintendo

Today Nintendo announced its quarterly financial results and published an update on the number of Switch units shipped worldwide since the console’s launch.

The data is updated as of June 30, 2021, when the latest fiscal quarter (which began on April 1) ended.

Specifically, the infographic below reveals exactly how many Nintendo Switch units have been shipped to retailers. 111.08 million units of the hybrid console have hit the shelves as of June 30, 2022. We also get to see software units, and figures for the venerable 3DS.

This means that the console has shipped 3.43 million units worldwide during the quarter (compared to 2.4 million PS5 units shipped by Sony in the same period).

This is a 22.9% drop in unit sales year-on-year. While third-party games helped drive hardware sales, the semiconductor shortage affected production. That being said, Nintendo says that demand remains stable with the Switch in the sixth year of its life cycle.

Sell-through to customers of first-party software increased year-on-year, reaching the second-highest level for a first quarter of the fiscal year since the release of the Switch.

The number of playing users for the Switch in the trailing 12 months continues to raise, having reached 104 million in the period between July 2021 and June 2022.

As you can see in the table below, Nintendo did not change its predictions for Nintendo Switch sales or software sales made in May. The company expects to ship 21 million Switch units in the full fiscal year until March 2023, which would bring the total to 128.65 million units if the goal was achieved.

Taking a look at the financial results, both net sales and operating profit dropped year-on-year. That being said, ordinary profit increased.

The consolidated financial forecast for the full fiscal year remained the same, with Nintendo expecting year-on-year drops in both net sales and operating profit.

Due to delays in the procurement of semiconductors, Nintendo didn’t manage to produce as many Switch units as it aimed to so far, but the company expects deliveries to gradually improve from the late summer toward autumn. They will work to deliver as many units as possible during the Holiday season in every region.

Interestingly, Kirby and the Forgotten Land saw the highest sell-through for an entry of the series to date, selling to customers over 4 million units in 15 weeks.

Nintendo Switch Sports has shipped 4,840,000 units, Mario Strikers: Battle League has shipped 1,910,000 units, Kirby and the Forgotten Land shipped 4,530,000 units, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has reached 46,820,000 units shipped.

These were the four Nintendo games that sold over a million units during the examined quarter.

