Need for Speed Unbound Races Hard in New Gameplay

A new video shows speed races and side bets in Need for Speed Unbound.

Today Electronic Arts and Criterion Games released a new gameplay trailer of Need for Speed Unbound.

The video starts with a look at a meetup, where you can meet other racers and take a good look at their rides, on top of showing off yours.

There you can select events, and one of these is the Speed Race, which is pretty much what it says on the tin, a simple race in which you have to race directly against a grid of eight named opponents.

The race happens in the game’s open world, but you have to hit a number of checkpoints. Apparently, not all Speed Races have multiple laps.

We also see how you can challenge specific opponents with a side bet. If you win, your money will be doubled. If you lose, they’ll take your money and your pride.

Incidentally, we take a look at a heavily customized Mercedes 190 E, which certainly looks spiffy on the streets.

Need For Speed Unbound will release on Dec. 2, 2022, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game promises the “most extreme expression of customization ever seen in Need for Speed” and comes with an entirely new graphics style inspired by the underground world, with graffiti visuals used to underline relevant moments during a race, providing players a further avenue of self-expression.

Of course, the omnipresent police chases make a relevant comeback, and you’ll find yourself trying to outrun cops just as much as the opposing racers.

Last, but not least, it’s also going to have a rich soundtrack featuring popular artists from the electronic music and hip-hop genres.