Need for Speed Unbound Trailer Is All About Colorful Cars, Police Chases, Risk, & Reward

Will you risk big in Need for Speed Unbound?

Today Electronic Arts released a new trailer of the upcoming Need for Speed game Need for Speed Unbound.

The trailer’s theme is “Risk & Reward gameplay” and we start with the classic cop chases.

There appears to be a counter for the number of police cars pursuing you and a “heat” level on top of the screen. Of course, you can try to take down the cops in order to get them off your tail.

There is a calendar that lets you set you check out races and events for each day, and you can bet against your rivals during races.

Of course, everything is topped by a lot of colorful cars and the game’s whimsical art style that decorates the screen according to your actions. For instance, if your camp jumps, you’re going to get wings.

You can watch the trailer below.

Need For Speed Unbound will release on Dec. 2, 2022, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy the original reveal, including the first trailer and the list of cars that you’ll be able to drive and customize in the game.

Speaking of personalization, we already know that you can customize your own character with “hundreds of cosmetic items” and of course, the game promises “endless car customization options” including the driving effects mentioned earlier in the article.

Online gameplay is supported including underground community meetups, freeroam, and more. Basically, if you’ve enjoyed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, this is likely going to be your game.

Featured screenshot via Electronic Arts