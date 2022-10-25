Need for Speed Unbound Clips & Screenshots Promise the “Most Extreme Customization Ever Seen in NFS”

Screenshot via Electronic Arts

Need for Speed Unbound offers a crazy amount of customization for your cars.

Today Electronic Arts and Criterion released new assets of their upcoming racing game Need for Speed Unbound.

We get to see four clips and two screenshots focusing on the car customization options provided by the game.

To be specific, the game features over 10,000 customization options for its cars including wraps, rims, cutaways, and more.

The first clip showcases the new rim options for your wheels, including plenty of different designs and shapes.

The second clip features the new wrap editor full of decals, fonts, street art, and more, which you can combine to your Heart’s content.

The third focuses on cutaways that let you remove the bumpers to give your cars an edgier and more aggressive look.

The fourth shows “Legendary Customs,” promising “The most extreme expression of customization ever seen in Need for Speed” and are full-fledged one-of-a-kind body kits that completely alter the silhouette of a car.

You can check them out below.

Screenshot via Electronic Arts

Need For Speed Unbound will release on Dec. 2, 2022, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy the original reveal, including the first trailer and the list of cars that you’ll be able to drive and customize in the game. Another trailer shows police chases and more.