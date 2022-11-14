Connect with us

Need for Speed Unbound Soundtrack Features Tons of Electronic Music & Hip-hop Artists; Here’s the Full List

A$AP Rocky and many more artists will accompany uour racing in Need for Speed Unbound.
Today Electronic Arts and Criterion Games announced the artists and songs that will be included in the soundtrack of Need for Speed Unbound.

Of course, A$AP Rocky and his creative agency AWGE feature prominently in the soundtrack, considering that the rapper and producer actually appears as a character in the game.

One of A$AP Rocky’s tracks, titled “Shittin Me” will actually debut alongside the game on Dec. 2, including its music video.

Yet, the list of artists from all corners of the electronic music and hip-hop genres is rather long, as you can see below.

Interestingly, players will also be able to customize cars with decals related to a selection among the artists featured in the soundtrack, which is a first for the series.

A$AP Ant, A$AP RockyThe God Hour
A$AP Ferg feat. A$AP RockyShabba
A$AP RockyBabushka Boi
A$AP RockyPalace
A$AP RockyShittin Me
Alina PashВоїн
Alison WonderlandEyes Closed
Amir ObeWISH YOU WELL
Ammar 808 ft. Kali DassEy Paavi
Anna LunoeIce Cream (feat. Nakamura Minami)
Ash-B ft. MckdaddyBOOTY
Balming TigerKolo Kolo (ft. Omega Sapien, bj wnjn)(prod. Unsinkable)
BicepApricots
Big Hass, Taffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big MoeArab Femcee Cypher
Bizarrap & Villano AntillanoVillano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51
Bonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLEIn meinem Benz
BotanyShe Will Be
Brodinski ft. Peewee LongwaySplit
BukuFront To Back
Charli XCXTrophy
clipping.Check the Lock
CristaleMilitant
Danger Mouse & Black Thought (feat. A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels)Strangers
Diplo ft. Lil Yachty & SantigoldWorry No More
DIVINEPunya Paap
Ecko BazzMmaso
Eliza LegzdinaCurse 4 U (Joo Joo)
GrebzНесправедливо
Higher BrothersEmpire
ICYTWATEyez on Em
IDK & KaytranadaTaco
JMK$Sxuthside
JP THE WAVYNeo Gal Wop
KALUSH feat. alyona alyonaГори (Gory)
Kasien, Kelvin KrashTIME
Kelvin Krash & COUCOU CHLOETHIEF IN THE NIGHT
Kidd KennVroom Vroom
KOKOKO!Azo Toke
Lil EazzyyForever Been Steppin’
Lous and The Yakuza, Sfera EbbastaJe ne sais pas
Maxo Kream ft. Tyler The CreatorBIG PERSONA
MILKBLOOD, PVRISWICKED
Moksi, LexBlazeShout Like
Mura Masablessing me w/ Pa Salieu & Skillibeng
Mura Masa, slowthaiDeal Wiv It
ODZ, Ivory, SlowfaceTAPPAT DET HELT
Oki ft. GedzSIRI
Oliver Olson, GibbsTłoki
Payday, Danny BrownVampire
PépeLife Signs – Roll Mix
Playboi CartiSlay3r
poutyfaceHEY NEIGHBOR!
Princess NokiaVersace Hottie
Rico Nasty ft. Flo MilliMoney
RozzmaHout
SCHAutobahn
Shirin David, Kitty KatBe a Hoe/Break a Hoe
ShygirlSLIME
SlikbackAscension
Smooky MarGielaaStay “100”
Space 92The Door
Steff da Campo, SMACKRenegade
StrategyCarbon Footprint
Terror JrFun
The SynaptikTared
ThotoSP*** OUT
Tkay MaidzaWhere Is My Mind?
Tohji, Loota, BrodinskiYodaka
Tokischa, ROSALÍALinda
Tommy CashRacked
Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, ClauDame Mais
UMEKCryptic Speech

Of course, there is more than just songs in the soundtrack, as it also features music composed by French electronic and hip-hop producer and Bromance Records founder Brodinski.

Need For Speed Unbound will release on Dec. 2, 2022, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game promises the “most extreme expression of customization ever seen in Need for Speed” and comes with an entirely new graphics style inspired by the underground world, with graffiti visuals used to underline relevant moments during a race, providing players a further avenue of self-expression.

Of course, the omnipresent police chases make a relevant comeback, and you’ll find yourself trying to outrun cops just as much as the opposing racers.

