Need for Speed Unbound Soundtrack Features Tons of Electronic Music & Hip-hop Artists; Here’s the Full List

A$AP Rocky and many more artists will accompany uour racing in Need for Speed Unbound.

Today Electronic Arts and Criterion Games announced the artists and songs that will be included in the soundtrack of Need for Speed Unbound.

Of course, A$AP Rocky and his creative agency AWGE feature prominently in the soundtrack, considering that the rapper and producer actually appears as a character in the game.

One of A$AP Rocky’s tracks, titled “Shittin Me” will actually debut alongside the game on Dec. 2, including its music video.

Yet, the list of artists from all corners of the electronic music and hip-hop genres is rather long, as you can see below.

Interestingly, players will also be able to customize cars with decals related to a selection among the artists featured in the soundtrack, which is a first for the series.

A$AP Ant, A$AP Rocky The God Hour A$AP Ferg feat. A$AP Rocky Shabba A$AP Rocky Babushka Boi A$AP Rocky Palace A$AP Rocky Shittin Me Alina Pash Воїн Alison Wonderland Eyes Closed Amir Obe WISH YOU WELL Ammar 808 ft. Kali Dass Ey Paavi Anna Lunoe Ice Cream (feat. Nakamura Minami) Ash-B ft. Mckdaddy BOOTY Balming Tiger Kolo Kolo (ft. Omega Sapien, bj wnjn)(prod. Unsinkable) Bicep Apricots Big Hass, Taffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big Moe Arab Femcee Cypher Bizarrap & Villano Antillano Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51 Bonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLE In meinem Benz Botany She Will Be Brodinski ft. Peewee Longway Split Buku Front To Back Charli XCX Trophy clipping. Check the Lock Cristale Militant Danger Mouse & Black Thought (feat. A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels) Strangers Diplo ft. Lil Yachty & Santigold Worry No More DIVINE Punya Paap Ecko Bazz Mmaso Eliza Legzdina Curse 4 U (Joo Joo) Grebz Несправедливо Higher Brothers Empire ICYTWAT Eyez on Em IDK & Kaytranada Taco JMK$ Sxuthside JP THE WAVY Neo Gal Wop KALUSH feat. alyona alyona Гори (Gory) Kasien, Kelvin Krash TIME Kelvin Krash & COUCOU CHLOE THIEF IN THE NIGHT Kidd Kenn Vroom Vroom KOKOKO! Azo Toke Lil Eazzyy Forever Been Steppin’ Lous and The Yakuza, Sfera Ebbasta Je ne sais pas Maxo Kream ft. Tyler The Creator BIG PERSONA MILKBLOOD, PVRIS WICKED Moksi, LexBlaze Shout Like Mura Masa blessing me w/ Pa Salieu & Skillibeng Mura Masa, slowthai Deal Wiv It ODZ, Ivory, Slowface TAPPAT DET HELT Oki ft. Gedz SIRI Oliver Olson, Gibbs Tłoki Payday, Danny Brown Vampire Pépe Life Signs – Roll Mix Playboi Carti Slay3r poutyface HEY NEIGHBOR! Princess Nokia Versace Hottie Rico Nasty ft. Flo Milli Money Rozzma Hout SCH Autobahn Shirin David, Kitty Kat Be a Hoe/Break a Hoe Shygirl SLIME Slikback Ascension Smooky MarGielaa Stay “100” Space 92 The Door Steff da Campo, SMACK Renegade Strategy Carbon Footprint Terror Jr Fun The Synaptik Tared Thoto SP*** OUT Tkay Maidza Where Is My Mind? Tohji, Loota, Brodinski Yodaka Tokischa, ROSALÍA Linda Tommy Cash Racked Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, Clau Dame Mais UMEK Cryptic Speech

Of course, there is more than just songs in the soundtrack, as it also features music composed by French electronic and hip-hop producer and Bromance Records founder Brodinski.

Need For Speed Unbound will release on Dec. 2, 2022, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game promises the “most extreme expression of customization ever seen in Need for Speed” and comes with an entirely new graphics style inspired by the underground world, with graffiti visuals used to underline relevant moments during a race, providing players a further avenue of self-expression.

Of course, the omnipresent police chases make a relevant comeback, and you’ll find yourself trying to outrun cops just as much as the opposing racers.