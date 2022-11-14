Need for Speed Unbound Soundtrack Features Tons of Electronic Music & Hip-hop Artists; Here’s the Full List
A$AP Rocky and many more artists will accompany uour racing in Need for Speed Unbound.
Today Electronic Arts and Criterion Games announced the artists and songs that will be included in the soundtrack of Need for Speed Unbound.
Of course, A$AP Rocky and his creative agency AWGE feature prominently in the soundtrack, considering that the rapper and producer actually appears as a character in the game.
One of A$AP Rocky’s tracks, titled “Shittin Me” will actually debut alongside the game on Dec. 2, including its music video.
Yet, the list of artists from all corners of the electronic music and hip-hop genres is rather long, as you can see below.
Interestingly, players will also be able to customize cars with decals related to a selection among the artists featured in the soundtrack, which is a first for the series.
|A$AP Ant, A$AP Rocky
|The God Hour
|A$AP Ferg feat. A$AP Rocky
|Shabba
|A$AP Rocky
|Babushka Boi
|A$AP Rocky
|Palace
|A$AP Rocky
|Shittin Me
|Alina Pash
|Воїн
|Alison Wonderland
|Eyes Closed
|Amir Obe
|WISH YOU WELL
|Ammar 808 ft. Kali Dass
|Ey Paavi
|Anna Lunoe
|Ice Cream (feat. Nakamura Minami)
|Ash-B ft. Mckdaddy
|BOOTY
|Balming Tiger
|Kolo Kolo (ft. Omega Sapien, bj wnjn)(prod. Unsinkable)
|Bicep
|Apricots
|Big Hass, Taffyraps, Little G Fresh, Rann, Medusa TN, Nayomi & Big Moe
|Arab Femcee Cypher
|Bizarrap & Villano Antillano
|Villano Antillano: BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 51
|Bonez MC & AK AUSSERKONTROLLE
|In meinem Benz
|Botany
|She Will Be
|Brodinski ft. Peewee Longway
|Split
|Buku
|Front To Back
|Charli XCX
|Trophy
|clipping.
|Check the Lock
|Cristale
|Militant
|Danger Mouse & Black Thought (feat. A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels)
|Strangers
|Diplo ft. Lil Yachty & Santigold
|Worry No More
|DIVINE
|Punya Paap
|Ecko Bazz
|Mmaso
|Eliza Legzdina
|Curse 4 U (Joo Joo)
|Grebz
|Несправедливо
|Higher Brothers
|Empire
|ICYTWAT
|Eyez on Em
|IDK & Kaytranada
|Taco
|JMK$
|Sxuthside
|JP THE WAVY
|Neo Gal Wop
|KALUSH feat. alyona alyona
|Гори (Gory)
|Kasien, Kelvin Krash
|TIME
|Kelvin Krash & COUCOU CHLOE
|THIEF IN THE NIGHT
|Kidd Kenn
|Vroom Vroom
|KOKOKO!
|Azo Toke
|Lil Eazzyy
|Forever Been Steppin’
|Lous and The Yakuza, Sfera Ebbasta
|Je ne sais pas
|Maxo Kream ft. Tyler The Creator
|BIG PERSONA
|MILKBLOOD, PVRIS
|WICKED
|Moksi, LexBlaze
|Shout Like
|Mura Masa
|blessing me w/ Pa Salieu & Skillibeng
|Mura Masa, slowthai
|Deal Wiv It
|ODZ, Ivory, Slowface
|TAPPAT DET HELT
|Oki ft. Gedz
|SIRI
|Oliver Olson, Gibbs
|Tłoki
|Payday, Danny Brown
|Vampire
|Pépe
|Life Signs – Roll Mix
|Playboi Carti
|Slay3r
|poutyface
|HEY NEIGHBOR!
|Princess Nokia
|Versace Hottie
|Rico Nasty ft. Flo Milli
|Money
|Rozzma
|Hout
|SCH
|Autobahn
|Shirin David, Kitty Kat
|Be a Hoe/Break a Hoe
|Shygirl
|SLIME
|Slikback
|Ascension
|Smooky MarGielaa
|Stay “100”
|Space 92
|The Door
|Steff da Campo, SMACK
|Renegade
|Strategy
|Carbon Footprint
|Terror Jr
|Fun
|The Synaptik
|Tared
|Thoto
|SP*** OUT
|Tkay Maidza
|Where Is My Mind?
|Tohji, Loota, Brodinski
|Yodaka
|Tokischa, ROSALÍA
|Linda
|Tommy Cash
|Racked
|Tropkillaz, Rincon Sapiência, Clau
|Dame Mais
|UMEK
|Cryptic Speech
Of course, there is more than just songs in the soundtrack, as it also features music composed by French electronic and hip-hop producer and Bromance Records founder Brodinski.
Need For Speed Unbound will release on Dec. 2, 2022, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
The game promises the “most extreme expression of customization ever seen in Need for Speed” and comes with an entirely new graphics style inspired by the underground world, with graffiti visuals used to underline relevant moments during a race, providing players a further avenue of self-expression.
Of course, the omnipresent police chases make a relevant comeback, and you’ll find yourself trying to outrun cops just as much as the opposing racers.