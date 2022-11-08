Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition Gets Release Schedule; Warsaw Airport Gets Release Date & Screenshots

Find out when Sim Update 11 of MSFS will release in your country.

Today Microsoft and a third-party developer had news to share about the 40th Anniversary Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator and a relevant airport.

First of all, we get a release schedule for the 40th Anniversary Edition and Sim Update 11 across the world.

We already knew that it would release on Nov. 11 (unless you’re in Asia or Oceania, in which case it’ll already be Nov. 12).

It’ll include gliders, helicopters, and more, here’s a list of the aircraft that will be distributed to everyone who owns MSFS at no additional cost.

Historical Aircraft:

Wright Flyer

Ryan NYP (“Spirit of St. Louis”)

Douglas DC-3

De Havilland Canada DHC-2-Beaver

Curtiss JN-4 Jenny

Grumman G-21 Goose

Hughes H-4 Hercules

Helicopters:

Bell-407

Guimbal Cabri G2

Gliders:

DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18

DG Flugzeugbau DG1001E neo

True-to-Life Airliner:

Airbus A310

Image via Microsoft

Next, we hear from Fly 2 High, which will release Warsaw Chopin Airport (EPWA) in Poland on November 11 as well, just in time for Poland Independence Day.

We also get a few new screenshots of this important Eastern European hub.

Screenshots via Fly 2 High

