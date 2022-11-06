League of Legends Official Empyrean Music Theme Featuring Jackson Wang Released

Jackson Wang performs “Fire to the Fuse,” the new song for Leage of Legends.

League of Legends developer Riot Games released a video with the official music theme of the Empyrean substory.

The song, which was recently featured in the Empyrean cinematic trailer, if performed by singer Jackson Wang, via a collaboration with label 88rising.

Empyrean featured a set of skins for eight characters, including the brand-new K’sante, Lux, Jhin, Pyke, Vex, Zed, Zac, and Jax. Yes. Riot game loves 3-letter names.

The skins were released in the game with the latest patch (12.21), which was launched on Nov. 3.

Below you can take a look at the music video alongside the cinematic trailer.

League of Legends is currently available exclusively for PC.

If you’re interested in League of Legends, Riot Games has recently announced a deal with Microsoft to offer all of the game’s champions unlocked via Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth mentioning that this doesn’t mean that the veteran MOBA is coming to Xbox, but the deal will simply be available on the PC version.

It also extends to other Riot games, including Valorant and more.

If treading lanes isn’t your thing but you enjoy the League of Legends lore, Riot Games is working on a fighting game codenamed “Project L,” albeit it seems to be quite far from release.

We saw champions like Ahri, Jinx, Darius, Ekko, and more in action. It’ll be free to play with “respectful” monetization, and it’ll even have rollback netcode. It’ll be interesting to see where it lands, and you’ll hear more about it here on Twinfinite as soon as Riot showcases it again.