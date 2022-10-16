K’Sante, League of Legends’ First Black LGBTQ+ Champion, Unveiled With Cinematic & Gameplay Trailers

Riot Games released two trailers to fully reveal the new champion coming to its popular MOBA game League of Legends, K’Sante.

The new tank champion is K’Sante also known as The Pride of Nazumah, and he’s confirmed as the first black LGBTQ+ champion ever introduced in the game.

The cinematic trailer reveals K’sante’s backstory including his lover.

We also get to see a full-fledged gameplay trailer showing the champion off in action, wielding his massive Tonfa-like weapons.

You can check out both trailers below.

League of Legends is currently available exclusively for PC.

If you’re interested in League of Legends, Riot Games has recently announced a deal with Microsoft to offer all of the game’s champions unlocked via Xbox Game Pass. It’s worth mentioning that this doesn’t mean that the veteran MOBA is coming to Xbox, but the deal will simply be available on the PC version.

It also extends to other Riot games, including Valorant and more.

If treading lanes isn’t your thing but you enjoy the League of Legends lore, Riot Games is working on a fighting game codenamed “Project L,” albeit it seems to be quite far from release.

We saw champions like Ahri, Jinx, Darius, Ekko, and more in action. It’ll be free to play with “respectful” monetization, and it’ll even have rollback netcode. It’ll be interesting to see where it lands, and you’ll hear more about it here on Twinfinite as soon as Riot showcases it again.