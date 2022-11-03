Listen to Two Powerful Songs from God of War Ragnarok

Get in the right mood for God of War Ragnarok with two songs by Bear McCreary.

Sony made two tracks from the God of War Ragnarok soundtrack available to listen on YouTube.

The first song is simply titled “God of War: Ragnarok” and I imagine it can be considered the theme song of the game. It’s also going to be very familiar to those who have played the first game since its very first introduction.

The second song, “Svartalfheim,” bears the name of the realm of the Dwarves, which was not featured in the first game and we’ll get to visit in the new one, meeting old friends Brok and Sindi, alongside new ones.

Not only the two songs are awesome and powerful, but they can set the mood while we wait to play this massively-anticipated game in just a few days.

Of course, they’re both composed by famous musician Bear McCreary, who also wrote the score of the original God of War.

You can check both out below. After you listen to that, you can get a radical change of mood with another, definitely different, God of War Ragnarok song.

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will serve as a sequel of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

If you’d like to know just how good this game is, you can enjoy our review that was published just this morning.

The game will have multiple graphics modes, depending of which PlayStation console you’re going to play it on, but won’t launch with a photo mode. That’ll come after release.