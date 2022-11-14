Get Ready To Drop Into Warzone 2.0 With a Detailed Overview of What’s New

Image Source: Activision

We’re only a couple of days away from the release of Warzone 2.0, and a new detailed overview has been released to cover some of the changes in the new version. This news came by way of a press release, which was posted on the official website earlier today.

One of the most important changes is that you can no longer buy your full loadout in a match. Instead, you can buy a class’s primary weapon, but you’ll have to fight for a loadout drop to get the whole thing. This will definitely change fights near the end if not everyone is fully kitted out.

In an absolutely crazy new mechanic, when you down an enemy, you don’t have to finish them off. Instead, you can interrogate them. Yes, you can interrogate an actual player. Well, it’s not all that in-depth.

By interacting with a downed enemy player, you will learn the locations of all their allies, via red dot pings on the minimap, as well as outlines in the environment (like a Snapshot Grenade), for a short period of time. You will also see the locations of any placed equipment they may have. This effect also dissipates once the interrogatee dies or is revived.

It seems that now during matches you don’t want any teammate wandering off too far and entirely giving you away if he gets rolled up on.

Warzone 2.0 is also making a big change in the traditional battle royale formula. There’s now a chance for a circle to split, meaning there might be two or more circles all closing. There will still be an end merge of the circles, but players will have to account for that with how they choose to move.

