All New Gameplay Changes Coming to Warzone 2.0 Explained

There’s a lot of changes coming to Warzone in the new sequel. Here’s what’s you need to know.

Activision and Infinity Ward are ramping up the marketing for the upcoming Warzone 2.0. In a new blog post, the team breaks down all of the new changes fans can expect when they enter the battlefield. In case you missed it, here’s what you need to know about all the new Warzone features coming to Warzone 2.0.

Al-Mazrah is the New Warzone

Image Source: Call of Duty

Starting with the biggest change, Al-Mazrah is the new playground players will find themselves in. 150 players will drop into Al-Mazrah, which is a map comprised of familiar locales, old and new, such as Airport and Quarry from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Conversely, players who have been playing this year’s Modern Warfare 2 will have the upper hand as plenty of the game’s map make up portions of Al-Mazrah.

Combat Changes Coming to Warzone 2.0

Image Source: Call of Duty

There’s quite a few changes coming to the core gameplay loop of Warzone 2.0. Here’s what you can expect:

Loadouts are returning : However, they can only be earned through Loadout drop public events, shops, or through conquering Strongholds or Black Sites, which are AI-controlled areas that reward high-tier loot.

: However, they can only be earned through Loadout drop public events, shops, or through conquering Strongholds or Black Sites, which are AI-controlled areas that reward high-tier loot. Warzone 2.0 introduces a new backpack system : Picking up an item will put it into a revised inventory system, and these items can be lost upon player death.

: Picking up an item will put it into a revised inventory system, and these items can be lost upon player death. Vehicles are receiving massive reworks : There will be a new mechanic introduced to vehicles such as gas tanks, addition of boats and much more.

: There will be a new mechanic introduced to vehicles such as gas tanks, addition of boats and much more. The circle logic is changing : The circle will split into three smaller circles that will rotate and rejoin each other after a period of time.

: The circle will split into three smaller circles that will rotate and rejoin each other after a period of time. Proximity Chat will be joining Warzone 2.0, and third-person playlists will come sometime during Season 1.

The Gulag

Image Source: Call of Duty

The Gulag is receiving quite a few changes to its formula. Primarily, the Gulag will now transition to a Duo setup where randomly paired duos will be pitted against each other to fight for their freedom. However, this is made more challenging by the Jailer.

The Jailer is an AI-controlled combatant who will join a Gulag match that’s taking a little too long to complete. However, there’s a catch with the Jailer. Kill the Jailer will return all four operators who are in a Gulag fight, prompting you to consider either coordinating your freedom and facing the Gulag foes again or if you want to end the opposing duo’s time.

That’s everything you need to know about Warzone 2.0 and all the changes coming to the sequel. Warzone 2.0 launches on Nov. 16, and we’ll be creating plenty of content to keep you up to date on everything new come the game’s launch. Be sure to check out the full breakdown of Modern Warfare 2’s Season 1, Warzone Mobile, and the news that Perks won’t be available in Warzone 2.0’s launch.

