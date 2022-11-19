Genshin Impact Celebrates New Character Layla With In-depth Gameplay Trailer

Image via HoYoverse.

Layla arrives in Genshin Imapct, and while she’s very cute, she’s also very effective on the battlefield.

HoYoverse released a new character within the gacha available for its popular action RPG Genshin Impact, alongside her trailer.

Layla is the second new character added in version 3.2 following the launch of Nahida on the first day of the update, and she’s now included in her own wish “Everbloom Violet” alongside Yae Miko, Thoma, and Shikanoin Heizou.

Like most trailers coinciding with the release of a character, this one focuses on a deep dive into her gameplay, showcasing all of her special moves and abilities. These include a peculiar shield that won’t only protect the active character from harm, but will also turn into an offensive weapon when required.

Layla is a student at the Akademiya and she works so hard that she has developed a very serious form of chronic insomnia leading the poor girl to be extremely sleep-deprived. Yet, there is a silver lining, as this gives her plenty of chances to do her job and to observe the stars and connect with them.

Layla’s voice actors are Ashely Biski in English and Miyu Tomita in Japanese. You may know Tomita-san as the female protagonist in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and Chuatury Panlunch in the brand new anime series Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury.

You can check the trailer out below and take a good look at how Layla fights.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android. Now that Layla is out, we can start waiting for more information on version 3.3.