Fortnite Football Club Outfits Coming to the Item Shop This Week
This has been quite the year for LeBron James in video games.
Today, Epic Games announced that certain Fortnite Icon Series outfits (LeBron James, Chloe Kim) will get new Fortnite Football Club (FFC) versions. Though, it is important to note that these are not alternate styles for the Icon Series outfits that are already available. These will be entirely different outfits with an entirely different purchase to own them.
Epic Games adds that the “LeBron and Chloe Kim Outfits feature authentic Nike Mercurial cleats with customizable colorways” It’s a little unexpected that the newest addition to the Fortnite Icon Series, Patrick Mahomes, wasn’t included in the FCC outfits.
These outfits will be hitting the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow, Dec. 1. Considering the Chapter 3 finale is this weekend, many players will likely wear these outfits to celebrate.
At this time, we do not know the pricing, but you can certainly expect to drop some serious V-Bucks if you want the whole set that includes the FFC Souvenir Backpack. The release of these outfits will include a small set of challenges to earn the Football Tag Spray, as well through the custom map at island code 0992-0392-5815.
The green jerseys seen aren’t even the only color option available. Epic Games also says the outfits will include the colors:
- Red
- Purple
- Yellow
- Black
- Gray
- Light Gray
Speaking of the Chapter 3 Fracture finale event, more information was revealed last week about when players will be able to join this one-time-only experience.
Fracture will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, for anyone to join in and participate. The event itself starts at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, and the playlist will open 30 minutes early for players to queue up in preparation. The event will also allow for in-progress joining until 4:40 PM ET.
