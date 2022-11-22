Here’s When Fortnite’s Fracture Finale Event Is Taking Place

Image Source: Epic Games

Chapter ending events in Fortnite are always a big deal, so you will not want to miss this.

While we already knew Fortnite’s Fracture finale event was already coming to an end Chapter 3 as a whole, today, more information has been given about when players can participate. As with every season/chapter finale, Fracture will be a one-time event. You have to show up on the day it is held at the proper time, or you’ll never be able to participate or experience it for yourself ever again.

Fracture will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, for anyone to join in and participate. The event itself starts at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, and the playlist will open 30 minutes early for players to queue up in preparation. The event will also allow for in-progress joining until 4:40 PM ET.

Epic Games add something pretty interesting, as well. Their post on the event says, “if you’re not queuing into the event with a squad, you can Emote with players during the event to form one.” The Collision event in Chapter 3 Season 2 had you team up with three people right off the bat and was a rather contained sequence, so it sounds like Fracture will be more of a wide gathering of players.

All players (you don’t necessarily have to participate in the Fracture event) that log into Fortnite from Dec. 2 at 9 AM ET to Dec. 4 at 2:45 AM ET will receive the Toasty Roast Emote to show you were there at the end.

In the meantime, you have a little over a week to finish up the Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass, so make sure to unlock everything you want.

