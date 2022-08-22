NFL Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Joins Fortnite Icon Series

Patrick Mahomes being added to Fortnite is just fun enough to make sense.

Announced today in an official Fortnite blog post is that “Quarterback, record-breaker, and NFL and Super Bowl MVP” Patrick Mahomes will be coming to an Item Shop near you as a new outfit. Patrick Mahomes will be added as part of the Icon Series, of of the game’s rarities home to other celebrities/athletes like Ariana Grande, LeBron James, and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic persona).

The main Patrick Mahomes bundle will include:

Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling

Snap Axes Pickaxe

Endzone Elite Wrap

Showtime Emote

Additionally, the Patrick Mahomes outfit includes both the Gladiator Mindset and Gameday Gladiator Styles.

An additional skin will be released called the Mahomes Saucy Style Outfit and will come with The Good Stuff Back Bling which is a bottle of ketchup. The glass bottle kind, not the squeeze kind.

While Patrick Mahomes won’t be hitting the item shop until this Wednesday, Aug. 24, players will have a chance to earn the skin and related cosmetics. A Zero Build Squads tournament called the Patrick Mahomes Cup will be happening tomorrow. Participating players that perform the best will be awarded the Patrick Mahomes Outfit and Gridiron Gladiator Back Bling.

Any player that earns at least eight points in the tournament (typically eight eliminations) will be rewarded with the Secret Sauce Emoticon.

The Dragon Ball x Fortnite event is still going strong, so be sure to keep an eye out for those challenges as you take on the Patrick Mahomes Cup later this week.

