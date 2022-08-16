Fortnite Set to Go Super Saiyan as New DBZ Event Details Highlight a Huge Content Drop

As expected after the recent tease, Epic Games’ latest Fortnite collaboration brings the world of Dragon Ball Z to the popular game as today new details have revealed an explosive amount of content on theits way. Four of franchise’s iconic characters will be playable, including Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, and there is all manner of DBZ-themed activities to take part in over the coming weeks.

As you’d imaginene, the usual array of themed quests and challenges will be available as players power their way through a bespoke progression menu called Power Up, which tracks achievements completed across Battle Royale and Dragon Ball Adventure Island experiences. Players can look forward to backblings, pickaxes, gliders, emotes, and more as rewards.

The Power Unleashed Quests and their rewards are set to run through until the end of the month, Aug. 30.

Outside of questing, there are a bunch of other new modes coming to Fortnite as part of the event. Versus Boards, for example, pits two players against each other in a very DBZ-like 1v1 to determine the island’s most powerful player. It’s all tracked on a leaderboard called the Versus Board, which replaces the Bounty Board.

Elsewhere, the DBZ festivities are taking over the game with all manner of activities to explore. There are new DBZ weapons coming to Battle Royale; the opportunity to board a cruise ship and hang out with other players watching DBZ episodes; an entire DBZ-themed adventure island to explore; a competitive duo tournament to test your skills in, and all sorts of items to purchase in the store.

You can check out the full overview here.