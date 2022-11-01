Dune: Spice Wars Coming “Soon” to PC Game Pass

Image via Funcom/Shiro Games

Dune: Spice Wars publishers Shiro Games and Funcom announced today that the 4X strategy title will be coming to PC Game Pass.

The upcoming new addition to the Game Pass catalog was revealed at Paris Games Week 2022, via the Xbox Wire, though no date for its release was announced. The only details given were that it is an “imminent arrival” and will be “available soon.”

Dune: Spice Wars is a strategy game set in Frank Herbert’s Dune universe where players chooses among different factions to seize control over the valuable resource spice and war with the other factions to do so. Each faction, such as House Corrino, Smugglers, or Fremen, has bonuses that affect different aspects from building armies to diplomacy.

Our impressions of Dune: Spice Wars when it first released in Steam Early Access were positive, calling it “a really solid power fantasy experience that will satisfy your god game needs.”

The game was first announced late last year at The Game Awards 2021, and entered Steam Early Access in April. Dune: Spice Wars will also receive a major update alongside the PC Game Pass release that promises “new features, units, and more,” and is still scheduled to officially launch sometime in 2023.

Related Posts