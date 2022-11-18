Destiny 2 Announces New Community Event to Wrap Up Season 18

In the latest TWAB, Bungie has announced that Destiny 2 will be receiving a brand new community event for players to participate in. This past season, players have been helping their Eliksni allies gather and plunder resources from the bands of pirates across the galaxy, and now, it’s finally time to put them to use. The goal of this event is to help refurbish and clean up the Eliksni quarters to make it into a proper living space for them. Players will have the remaining two weeks of the season, starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, to participate in the event.

Image via Bungie.net

Guardians will be tasked with collecting specific treasure items known as Captain’s Coins from around the system to then donate to the Eliksni quarters. It’s currently not specified how many coins players will need to collect; however, these coins can be collected from nearly all activities in the game. Players can expect various rewards such as Season of Plunder gear, a brand new Ghost Shell, and even Deepsight weapons. This event will last until the end of Season 18 until Tuesday, Dec. 6, when Season 19 begins.

Season of Plunder has been a very lackluster journey for Guardians as while the start of the season was strong, the rest of it was very weak. This community event is definitely a nice send off, but not exactly the most thrilling end of season event the game has seen. However, its vast upgrade to the quick cutscene the Season of Haunted received back in August. We’ll be sure to keep players updated when new information is revealed for the event. In the meantime, be sure to check out our latest guide posts on how to get the Mindbender’s Ambition Shotgun, or our new Holiday Gift guide for Destiny 2 players in 2022.

