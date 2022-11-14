Shotguns are always a popular topic to discuss in Destiny 2. Are they too strong, or are they too weak? One shotgun, in particular, was once the bane of every crucible player during the Forsaken era, the Mindbender’s Ambition. Now, it has returned to the loot pool once more in Season 18. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Mindbender’s Ambition Shotgun in Destiny 2.

How to Get Mindbender’s Ambition in Destiny 2

Similarly, in years past, Mindbender’s Ambition has returned once more to the Nightfall weapon loot pool, meaning there is only one way to obtain it: Complete Nightfall strikes. However, you can only earn one while it is the weekly featured reward in a specified week. For example, in this current week, the Silicon Neuroma Rifle is the featured reward, meaning it is the only weapon that can drop at the end of a Nightfall strike.

Unfortunately, you’ll only have the one week that it’s featured to obtain it, otherwise, you’ll have to wait about five weeks later for it to become featured once more, as there are five other weapons in the Nightfall weapon loot pool.

Remember that if Mindbender’s Ambition is the featured reward in a few weeks when Grandmaster Nightfalls returns, you can obtain an Adept version of the weapon. Adept weapons aren’t too different from their standard versions. However, they can use Adept mods as their upgrade. Adept mods are enhanced versions of the usual mods, such as Adept Icarus Grip, which gives an additional +5 Handling on top of its +15 Airborne Effectiveness.

What Is The God Roll For Mindbender’s Ambition in Destiny 2?

Mindbender’s Ambition in 2022 did not retain some of its original perks back in 2018, such as Quickdraw, which gave the weapon faster swap speed. However, it received a plethora of new perks for both PvE and PvP activities. Although, more likely than not you’ll want this weapon for PvP. The God Roll you’ll want to look for is Snapshot Sights and Swashbuckler.

Snapshot Sights gives the weapon increased aim-down-sight speed while Swashbuckler gives increased damage per kill. Melee kills also give the full Swashbuckler buff of 33% additional damage. This allows the player to adapt a run and gun playstyle in the crucible, enabling the player to quickly score the kills they need while not being forced to remain stationary. Titans can take full advantage of this as most of their builds revolve around securing Melee kills. It might not devastate the Crucible as it once did, but the 2022 edition of Mindbender’s Ambition is still a force to be reckoned with.

When Do Grandmaster Nightfalls Release In Season 19 Of Destiny 2?

Season 18 is coming to a close in about three weeks, and upon the release of Season 19, Grandmaster Nightfalls will be on hiatus. The reason is that the power level cap will increase once more, thus the difficulty of activities will also increase.

In Season 18, Grandmaster Nightfalls returned in week six of the season. Therefore, we can expect them to return once more in Season 19 around week six as well.

That’s everything you need to know on how to obtain Mindbender’s Ambition in Destiny 2. For more related info and other Destiny 2 news, be sure to check out other guides on how to get the DFA Hand Cannon, as well as how to get the Horror’s Least Pulse Rifle.

