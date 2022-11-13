Blue Reflection Sun Reveals First Male Protagonist of the Series & New Art

Image via DMM

The Blue Reflection series has always had entirely female casts, but the upcoming Blue Reflection Sun is changing this element.

DMM and Koei Tecmo revealed new artwork by character designer Mel Kishida and another teaser trailer that revealed the fact that the game has a male protagonist taking on the role of the player’s alter ego.

This may not be too surprising given that Blue Reflection Sun is a mobile gacha game also coming to PC. These kinds of waifu-filled games like Azur Lane or the recent Goddess of Victory: Nikke tend to have a non-fighting hero who gathers the ladies and sends them to do the fighting.

Yet, it’s still the first time that a male protagonist enters the scene in a traditionally female-dominated series like Blue Reflection.

At the moment, it isn’t known whether there will exclusively be a male option, or a female alternative will also be provided similarly to Fate/Grand Order.

Besides the new hero, we also get to see the “Eroded” form of eight of the girls. In case you’ve not been keeping up with the news about this game, this is a form taken by girls that have been mutated by the “Ash,” manifesting supernatural abilities. By transforming into Eroded, they can use their full powers.

The game will be a free-to-play “heroic JRPG” with the usual optional microtransactions (which means the traditional gacha, as mentioned above), to be released at some point in the future for PC (likely via the DMM client), iOS, and Android.

While we don’t know the release date, a beta is coming, with its registration already open in Japan. Those selected to test the game will be notified on November 30 and the beta itself will be playable between December 2 and December 30.

At the moment, there is no information on whether the game will be released in the west or localized in English. We’ll have to wait and see on this one.