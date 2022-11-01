Blue Reflection Sun for PC & Mobile Revealed With First Trailer, Images, & Details

After over a year of silence, the Blue Reflection JRPG for PC, iOS, and Android is finally coming.

Today DMM Games finally revealed the first details of the upcoming Blue Reflection game Blue Reflection Sun.

The game was announced over a year ago in March 2021 and then pretty much went under the radar.

The game will feature character design by acclaimed Blue Reflection artist Mel Kishida, whom you may also know for his work on several games of the Atelier series.

We also get to see the cast including Shiho Kasuga,Yukiko Takaoka, Azumi Nanaka, Meichi Shao, Yuu Morisaki, Kanna Hoshiya, Ayami Ikoma, and Kirara Kuno.

Interestingly, another illustration shows Meichi’s “Eroded” form, which a form taken by girls that have been mutated by the “Ash,” manifesting supernatural abilities. By transforming, they can use their full powers.

Registration for the closed beta has been launched in Japan. Those selected will be notified on November 30 and the beta itself will be playable between December 2 and December 30.

The game will be a free-to-play “heroic JRPG” with the usual optional microtransactions (which means the traditional gacha), releasing at some point in the future for PC (likely via the DMM client), iOS, and Android.

At the moment, there is no information on whether it’ll be released in the west or localized in English.

For now, you can check out the trailer and assets below. If you’d rather play a Blue Reflection game on a big screen, Blue Reflection: Second Light is currently available for PS4, Switch, and PC.